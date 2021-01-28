Thursday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and cool

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s a chilly start with temperatures near freezing this morning. Expect lots of sunshine today and another cool afternoon. High temperatures will reach the lower to mid 50s with light winds. A few clouds this evening and partly cloudy skies tomorrow with warmer afternoon temperatures in the lower 60s. Another cold front is on the way for Saturday. Expect breezy warm conditions with showers and thundershowers likely by Saturday afternoon. Rain ends late Saturday with more sunshine and a nice cool Sunday afternoon. Temperatures look to stay mild for much of next week with lots more sunshine on the way.