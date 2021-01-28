Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! After a mostly sunny but freezing start for most in East Texas, temperatures will steadily warm into the lower to middle 50s across the area. Upper-level cloud cover will stick around for much of the day but shouldn’t get too much in the way of our sunshine. We will see a bit more sunshine for the first half of our Friday, plus with the addition of some occasionally breezy southerly winds, temperatures will quickly rebound back into the lower 60s for highs tomorrow. Clouds increase overnight Friday and likely rain chances finally move back into East Texas throughout the day on Saturday ahead of and along our next cold front. Scattered showers and a few isolated thundershowers will be possible during the day before skies dry out in time for our Sunday. We will see beautiful sunny skies by Sunday afternoon and skies look to remain sunny for the first half of our next workweek before clouds move in on Wednesday and rain returns by next Thursday.