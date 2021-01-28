Texas Rangers arrest Stinnett Chief of Police for fraudulent marriage annulment document

STINNETT, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Rangers have arrested Stinnett’s Chief of Police Jason Collier.
According to the Texas DPS, Texas Rangers arrested Collier today.
This comes after the City of Stinnett placed Collier on administrative leave pending an investigation on possible violations of city employment policy.
The City of Stinnett says he has resigned his position effective immediately.
Collier is accused of sending a text message with a fraudulent government record attached. The document was a fraudulent marriage annulment.
He has been booked into the Hutchinson County Jail on charges of tampering with a governmental record/with the intent to defraud.
His bond is set at $10,000.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.