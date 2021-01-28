Texans expected to hire Baltimore’s David Culley as next head coach

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It appears that the Houston Texans coaching search has come to an end.
The Houston Chronicle and ESPn have both reported that the team has made an offer to Baltimore Ravens assistant David Culley to be their next head coach.
Culley is a 27-year veteran coach in the NFL and has spent the last two years as the assistant head coach for Baltimore as well as their passing coordinator. Culley will become the fifth current minority head coach in the NFL.
The Texans fired Bill O’Brien after a bad start and the team finished 4-12, after making it to the AFC Divisional round last season. Culley will have to mend fences quickly if he wants to keep Deshaun Watson. The quarterback has been vocal about wanting to be traded after a falling out with upper management in the franchise.
