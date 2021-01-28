Suspect injured during overnight disturbance at Tyler Walmart

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Thursday around 1:30 a.m. Tyler Police were called to the Walmart Supercenter at 450 S SE Loop 323.
At least a half-dozen Tyler PD vehicles responded and found Enus Lewis with a baseball bat. According to a preliminary report the store was closed at the time.
According to the Tyler Police report, Lewis broke the glass door and went into the store. He then proceeded to destroy things inside the store while he was in the process he did get cut himself with glass and was seen by EMS.
Later Lewis was taken to jail for several charges Criminal Trespass, Felony Criminal Mischief, Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Public Intoxication. Currently, his collective bond is set at $1,255.
