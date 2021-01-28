State Rep. Keith Bell prioritizing ‘election integrity’ in House filing session

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - State Rep. Keith Bell will introduce two bills during the Texas House of Representative’s filing session, one would honor two law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty, the other intended to address election integrity concerns.
Bell spoke with East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler Thursday afternoon where he outlined these priorities.
Regarding the first bill, H.B. 1321 would designate a portion of State Highway 198 in Henderson County as “The Deputy Sheriff Tony Ogburn and Deputy Sheriff Paul Habelt Memorial Highway.” Ogburn and Habelt were killed in the line of duty in 2008. Bell said the memorialization of the highway would serve as a reminder of the deputies’ sacrifice.
“They died in the line of duty protecting us,” Bell said. “They went to do their duty … and I think we as citizens owe a debt to these families. We need to show our community that it mattered, what they do for us.”
The second bill, H.B. 1264, would expedite the process by which deceased Texans are purged from voter registration rolls by a county registrar.
“It is my belief that election integrity is essential,” Bell said. “Upon someone’s death, the county registrar will be notified to remove that individual from the roll. That process being done quickly will prevent someone from taking on that individual’s identity possibly to commit voter fraud.”
Bell said there is currently no specified amount of time between a person’s death and when a registrar is required to remove their name from voter rolls.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.