Sheriff’s deputy shot after responding to call

Texas Police Lights
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | January 28, 2021 at 9:31 AM CST - Updated January 28 at 9:31 AM

HOUSTON, Texas (AP) - A Houston-area deputy is recovering at a hospital after being shot while responding to a call about a suspicious person.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says two deputies had approached the individual Tuesday evening when the man pulled out a gun and started firing at them.

One deputy was hit four times, including on his hands. The sheriff’s office said in a tweet Wednesday that the deputy was expected to have surgery on his hand and could be released from the hospital in the next few days.

The suspect, 37-year-old Moises Martinez, was later arrested.

