Rusk County capital murder suspect arrested, identified

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in its capital murder investigation.
Demarcus Lenard Lewis was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Thursday near Kilgore area and charged with Capital Murder. Bond has been set at $1,500,000. Lewis is suspected of killing Clarence Reneau late Tuesday night near Henderson.
A statement via the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page thanked the the Rusk County D.A.’s Office, Henderson P.D., Smith County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshall’s Office, and Nacogdoches SWAT for assisting in making the arrest.
“We send our condolences and prayers to the Reneau family during this tragic time in their lives,” the statement said.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office also said that because this is an ongoing investigation, further information is not available.
