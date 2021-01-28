Rep. Jackson gets seat on House Armed Services Committee

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Ronny Jackson, the Congressman representing the Texas 13th District has been appointed to the House Armed Services Committee. That position had deep ties to Texoma.
“I think overall it’s a great thing for the district,” Congressman Ronny Jackson said.
The retired United States Navy Rear Admiral and President’s Physician was in Wichita Falls Wednesday to stop by Sheppard Air Force Base.
“It was great just to be out there and be able to tell them that I understand what they do, that I’ve been there and done that to some extent, that i’m going to be a great advocate for them, that they are going to get everything they are going to need from me,” Congressman Jackson said.
The Sheppard Military Affairs Committee is looking forward to working with the freshman congressman.
“Congressman Jackson getting this assignment is a win-win for the 13th Congressional District,” Glenn Barham, president of the SMAC Sheppard Military Affairs Committees said.
Barham emphasized just how important Sheppard is to the Texoma economy.
”Almost three billion dollars a year in economic activity goes through those gates out there,” Barham said.
Congressman Jackson has taken over the seat left by longtime Congressman Mac Thornberry. Thornberry represented the district for 26 years and served as the committee chair.
“Is going to be hard for anyone to meet that level of support but I have every confidence that Congressman Jackson is going to do Sheppard, the Wichita Falls area and the 13th a big service,” Barham said.
During those years, Jackson was serving in the Navy. That military experience, Jackson says, will serve him greatly. He will also be one of only two doctors on the committee.
“I think I was developing another unique skill set that’s also going to be very beneficial to the Armed Services Committee and beneficial to the Congressional 13th District,” Congressman Jackson said.
Congressman Jackson says his first priority will be to support conservative values, he will also be looking for chances to work across the aisle with democrats on issues that impact the district like agriculture and defense.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.