East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... We are looking for a mostly clear skies for much of the night tonight with cold temperatures starting off our Thursday. Lows near the freezing mark. Partly Cloudy skies through the next 2 days with a warming trend expected. On Saturday, clouds are likely, with a 50-60% chance for showers and some lightning/thunder, but no severe weather is expected at this time. Rainfall totals are still expected to be less than .25″ with a few seeing a bit more, but most should be below that .25″ range. A cold front moves through late on Saturday, shift winds from the SW to the NW. A Very Windy Day is also expected on Saturday with a S-SW wind at 15-25 mph with gusts near 30 mph. A bit on the breezy side on Sunday as NW winds should be in the 10-20 mph range. More sunshine is expected on Sunday as well as on Monday. Partly Cloudy on Tuesday, then mostly cloudy to cloudy skies on Wednesday with scattered showers possible...20-30% chance. Have a great day, East Texas.