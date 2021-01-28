Marion County awaits National Guard’s arrival for pilot COVID-19 program

JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur about mobile COVID-19 vaccinations coming to Jefferson.
The Texas National Guard is expected to arrive in Marion County with 100 doses of COVID-19 vaccines Friday morning.
Judge LaFleur explained that many residents don’t have internet so scheduling appointments is a challenge. He said registration will be supplemented by arranging half of the appointments by phone through the judge’s office.
LaFleur stressed this is not a walk-up vaccine clinic, registration is required.
LaFleur told the Texas Division of Emergency Management, TDEM, “if they provide the vaccines we will get the people.”
