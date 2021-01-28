Lufkin ISD offering incentives to recruit new bus drivers within district

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Recently Lufkin ISD board members approved a $1.3 million compensation plan.
Some of that money is meant to help solve the shortage of bus drivers. The district is now offering incentives.
“Now, we are targeting a particular segment of our bus driving population. We are looking for people who work for us internally right now, those who have their class B CDL license, and who also have the passenger student endorsement,” said assistant superintendent Daniel Spikes. “People who currently work for us if they have that particular license, they will sign on to work for us and they will get a bonus of $750. We will also increase their hourly salary by a dollar.”
Spikes says there will be a one dollar per hour pay increase for all bus drivers.
Driver applicants must apply by February 26, in order to be eligible for the sign on bonus and “to be determined” retention bonus, as well.
According to Spikes, a $300 adjustment is for auxiliary substitutes subject to work history.
“We also have increased out sub-rate pay. So, for those folks who may not can commit to a full-time job being our bus drivers, they can be a part of our sub-pool,” Spikes added. According to the bus transportation director, Lufkin ISD had 40 full-time bus drivers and 7 substitute drivers at the end of 2020.
Since the shortage happened, 26 bus drivers have not returned to the district.
Spikes says the district has faced about a ten-percent shortage of bus drivers in the past, but COVID-19 regulations and the return of virtual learning Academy has exacerbated the issue this year.
Spikes says the waiting list has been shortened since last week.
“Since then, we have had two people that have already signed one, so that kind of helps us as well,” Spikes said. “One who is about to start perhaps in another week or so. Then we will have someone who is going to start in a couple weeks after that.”
As the district hires more drivers, Spikes hopes the list will be wiped out altogether.
Lufkin ISD has been working in overdrive to ensure that students return to and from school safely.
The district hopes to provide relief to the bus transportation service department. According to Spikes, some employees filled in as temporary bus drivers, which helped for the time being.
