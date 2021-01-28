Lufkin ISD offering incentives to recruit new bus drivers within district

“Now, we are targeting a particular segment of our bus driving population. We are looking for people who work for us internally right now, those who have their class B CDL license, and who also have the passenger student endorsement,” said assistant superintendent Daniel Spikes. “People who currently work for us if they have that particular license, they will sign on to work for us and they will get a bonus of $750. We will also increase their hourly salary by a dollar.”