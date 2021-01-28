Jucys Hamburgers building location on Tyler loop

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A popular hamburger restaurant has plans for a location on the Tyler loop.
Jucys Hamburger has obtained a building permit for the 1300 block of South Southwest Loop 323, putting it between Tractor Supply and Hollywood Theater.
The restaurant has locations on 5th Street and Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler, in addition to three locations in Longview and one in Marshall.
According to its website, the family-owned restaurant opened its first establishment in Longview in 1980.
