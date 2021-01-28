Jason Witten to sign 1-day contract with Cowboys in March, then retire

DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - A veteran NFL tight end who spent nearly his whole career with the Dallas Cowboys has announced his retirement plan.
According to ESPN, Jason Witten has said he is retiring from the NFL after a 17-year career. He intends to sign a one-day contract and retire as a member of the Dallas Cowboys in March when his contract with the Las Vegas Raiders expires, Adam Schefter said.
“A coach once told me, ‘The legacy of heroes is the memory of a great name and the inheritance of a great example,’” Witten said to ESPN. “As I hang it up, I walk away knowing that for 17 seasons I gave it my absolute all. I am proud of my accomplishments as a football player on the field and the example I tried to set off of it. Football is a great game that has taught me many valuable lessons, and I look forward to passing on that knowledge to the next generation.”
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.