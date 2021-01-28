‘It’s still a frustrating process:’ Rural East Texas counties ask for more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - It’s a dilemma many small East Texas counties are facing − wanting more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, but being forced to wait and see if, and when more doses will arrive.
“I can’t lie to you, it’s still a frustrating process because you want to help everyone now,” Titus Regional Medical Center CEO Terry Scoggin said.
Doses have since arrived by the hundreds some weeks, but others, like this week, no doses were allocated for the county.
“When you look at the number of doses per population, I think we’ve been treated fairly thus far. I think the entire state just needs to figure out a way to get more doses,” Titus County Judge Brian Lee said.
Right now, the two state-designated vaccine hubs in East Texas are in Tyler and Longview − that’s over an hour away from Titus County − a drive that isn’t doable for some.
“We’ve asked to become a state hub, which means from a rural community, we can give at least 2,000 vaccines a week,” Scoggin said.
Scoggin says becoming a vaccine hub will give northeast Texas vaccine access on a scale they haven’t seen before.
“We’re in the philosophy right now build it and they will come and we’re ready. We have the facility, we have the people, and we’re gonna pull in our volunteers, we’re gonna work our college, we’re gonna work our school districts to get in more people to help, but we’re ready,” Scoggin said.
