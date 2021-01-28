February brings new hours, programs to Tyler Public Library

Feb 1-28: We invite tweens and teens to study African American History through an interactive activity at the Library. Explore history through the Green Book used by African Americans during the Jim Crow Laws era from 1936-1966 to find safe businesses and establishments that would serve African Americans. Tweens and teens can begin their journey in the Library Lobby by picking up an activity guide and then visiting historical locations listed in the Green Book at stations posted throughout the Library.