East Texas Ag News: Cattle prices remain steady this week

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - All weight class averages ended mostly steady to compared to last week’s figures.
And the mid-weight class averages finished a full 3 to 6 dollars higher, according to the East Texas Livestock Weekly Market Report out of Crockett.
Slaughter cows and slaughter bulls also trended firm. Higher corn prices continue to play towards negative board closings, but a wave of optimism and a strong beef demand continue to keep the feeder calf demand strong.
