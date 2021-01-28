Cushing’s Deuce Garrett surpasses 2,000 career points

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Cushing senior Deuce Garrett hit a milestone on Tuesday night.
In the Cushing win over New Summerfield, Garrett surpassed 2,000 career points.
“I knew going into the game I needed 12 points,” Garrett said. “I wasn’t really worried about it. if I got it, I got it. If I didn’t I would be good.”
Cushing has an overall record of 14-5 and a district record of 5-2. The Bearkats are currently in third place in 22-2A behind Garrison and Douglass. They are in the playoffs and still have games left against Garrison and Douglass so there is a chance they could move up in the standings.
“We have some good shooters,” Garrett said. “We have some people that can bang and just open up some things and it is fun to play with them.”
Cushing will play at Garrison on Friday night.
