Web Extra: Stephen F. Austin hosts COVID-19 vaccine shot clinic

According to Jeremy Higgins, director of environmental health, safety management at SFA less than half of the vaccines were spoken for during the initial SFA employee signup period. People in the 1A and 1B tier were given the opportunity. SFA health care workers, people over age 65, people of all ages with underlying health conditions, including overweight individuals, first responders, such as janitorial and maintenance staff, met were qualified to sign up. The remaining vaccines were for community members whose names were on lists provided by physicians and hospitals.