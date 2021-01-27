Web Extra: Salvation Army of Lufkin reopens facility for homeless population

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - ETN’s Jeremy Thomas is at the Adult Day Center off Shands Drive in Lufkin, where the Salvation Army is reopening the facility, but not for its original purpose just yet.
With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the senior program was forced to temporarily close due to the significant concerns regarding client safety. The organization has reopened the facility this week to provide a safe place of rest, comfort and education for those experiencing homelessness. The goal is for individuals to secure employment, housing and ultimately become self-sufficient. They’re providing many resources and teaming up with other local nonprofits in this endeavor, while adhering to CDC guidelines and protocols.
