UT Tyler pharmacy students stepping up to help with COVID-19 vaccinations, assisting pharmacies

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Health care providers are trying to use as many resources as possible to help administer the COVID-19 vaccine. One resource that health care providers in East Texas are using is pharmacy students at the University of Texas at Tyler. These students are already making an impact.
In the fight against COVID-19, heroes have been formed. As the vaccine is starting to roll out more heroes are needed. At UT Tyler’s School of Pharmacy, those heroes are stepping up to the occasion well before they step up to the podium for graduation.
“As the needs of the community have evolved and shifted throughout the pandemic, our interns have been there in various ways to help support that need,” said Dr. Pamella Ochoa, UT Tyler’s associate sean of experiential education.
One of those ways is assisting pharmacies who are in dire need of help with day-to-day operations like Cody Drug in Sulfur Springs.
“When some of our employees got quarantined, whether they were sick or quarantined because of their family members, we were short employees, and that helped fill that void when we were out,” said Cody Drug Pharmacy Manager Randy White.
Another is administering vaccinations all across East Texas, something first-year pharmacy student Amanda Ruesewald says is invaluable experience for her career.
“I have learned more over Christmas break doing these vaccine clinics than I would have experienced otherwise in my year of rounding,” said Ruesewald.
It is a program that is giving their students fast and real experience, experience that is saving lives and while making them even better candidates after graduation.
“.Students like myself; we are getting experience that other students prior to this weren’t getting I think we are going to come out stronger as a result because we are having to adapt to a new way of playing these roles,” said Ruesewald.
These students have been helping vaccinate patients at three different sites in East Texas.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.