3 suspects caught on camera during Tyler robbery

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are seeking information regarding a trio of suspects who committed an armed robbery at a convenience store on Tuesday.
Investigators say that on Tuesday at around 12:30 a.m., three male suspects entered the Valero at 1516 S. Vine. One of the suspects pointed a gun at the clerk who turned over cash. All three then left the scene in a silver Nissan Armada.
Anyone who has information regarding any of the suspects is asked to please contact Det. Gardner at 903-531-0192 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.
