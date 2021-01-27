3 suspects caught on camera during Tyler robbery

Tyler Police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store Tuesday. (Source: WALB)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | January 27, 2021 at 12:49 PM CST - Updated January 27 at 1:54 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are seeking information regarding a trio of suspects who committed an armed robbery at a convenience store on Tuesday.

Investigators say that on Tuesday at around 12:30 a.m., three male suspects entered the Valero at 1516 S. Vine. One of the suspects pointed a gun at the clerk who turned over cash. All three then left the scene in a silver Nissan Armada.

Surveillance cameras caught this look at the vehicle police say suspects fled in after robbing a Tyler convenience store at gunpoint.
Surveillance cameras caught this look at the vehicle police say suspects fled in after robbing a Tyler convenience store at gunpoint. (Source: Tyler Police Department)
Surveillance cameras caught this look at one of the suspects police say robbed a Tyler convenience store at gunpoint on Tuesday. (Source: Tyler Police Department)
Surveillance cameras caught this look at one of the suspects police say robbed a Tyler convenience store at gunpoint on Tuesday. (Source: Tyler Police Department)
Surveillance cameras caught this look at two of the suspects police say robbed a Tyler convenience store at gunpoint on Tuesday. (Source: Tyler Police Department)

Anyone who has information regarding any of the suspects is asked to please contact Det. Gardner at 903-531-0192 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

