Tyler City Council approves over $300K contract for asphalt repairs

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler City Council voted on Wednesday to approve a $322,500 contract with Mortin Enterprises to provide asphalt crack sealing for the streets identified for seal coating and resurfacing in 2021. Asphalt repairs are prioritized according to the pavement condition index scores and staff evaluations of the city’s streets.
The crack seal project is scheduled to begin in February and continue through June 2021. Crack seal work is done prior to overlaying or resurfacing a street.
“We do the asphalt crack seal program in advance of the overlay or seal coat program,” said city engineer Lisa Crossman. “We will be sealing the cracks on the streets that have been identified for seal coat and overlay. It’s necessary to seal the cracks in the streets before you do any additional surface treatments. Otherwise, the cracks would show right back through and the cracks would allow water into the base.”
The crack seal project is funded through both the Half-Cent Sales Tax Program, which will later also fund the asphalt overlay project, and the General Fund, which will also fund the seal coat projects.
