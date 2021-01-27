Tyler City Council approves construction of over 30 miles of bicycle lanes

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City Council approved a construction contract with Stripe-A-Zone on Wednesday to add about 36.6 miles of bicycle lanes and shared lanes throughout the city, connecting 11 routes to a centralized hub in the downtown area. The project provides lane markings and signs, giving bicyclists a designated space to ride on the roadways, increasing bicyclists’ and drivers’ safety.
The City applied for funding for the Tyler Bike Stripes through the 2017 Transportation Alternative Set-Aside (TASA) Program, a federal grant program administered locally through the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). The program grants opportunities for cities to expand transportation choices and enhance alternative transportation infrastructure.
The grant will pay for 80 percent of the eligible costs and the city will be responsible for $108,908.28, or 20 percent, of the $544,541.37 construction contract for the project.
“Projects like the Tyler Bike Stripes align with the goals of the Tyler Area 2045 Metropolitan Transportation Plan and the Active Tyler Plan,” said city traffic engineer Cameron Williams. “These goals include addressing the needs of all users of a city’s transportation system, including those who use non-motorized forms of transportation, not just private automobiles. It’s also an opportunity to invest in the quality of life for future generations.”
The city council approved an agreement with the University of Texas at Tyler to supply the engineering and design work for the project on May 9, 2018. The city previously funded the project’s engineering and design cost as defined in an Advanced Funding Agreement (AFA) executed between TxDOT and the city in August 2018 and amended in August 2020.
During the design phase, a public meeting and a public hearing were held to give residents an opportunity to comment, provide feedback and have their questions answered by city staff and the project designers. Many of those suggestions were incorporated into the final design.
The Tyler Bike Stripes project connects the three college campuses within the city--Texas College, Tyler Junior College and UT Tyler. The bike lanes also bring a range of benefits to residents related to safety, equity, access, economic development, air quality, health and livability.
The construction is expected to begin in late February and be completed in about four months.
The project is funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax Program.
