From TJC to SFA: Johnson, Heckard fighting in at the DI level

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two former Tyler Junior College Apaches are finding success on the basketball court at SFA.
Both Cameron Johnson and Deandre Heckard are proving to be great recruiting options for the Lumberjack staff.
“I think Kyle and his staff have done a great job of turning that school into a national power out of the Southland Conference,” TJC men’s basketball coach Mike Marquis said. “I think coach Keller just has a really good feel when he recruits those kids from the Juco ranks that can play for him and his system.”
Johnson has stepped up into the main scoring role with the departure of Kevon Harris. he is currently leading the team in scoring, averaging 18.5 points a game. In his first year with the ‘Jacks, Heckard has proven a valuable asset coming off of the bench in a supporting role. In his first game in Nacogdoches Heckard scored 15 points against LeTurneau.
Keller has not seemed surprised to see how quickly the two have stepped into his program and clicked with his system.
“At Tyler, they get coached every day,” Keller said. “they are treated like a Division I program. They get better while they are there and I think the adjustment from their program to a DI program is pretty easy for most kids that come out from TJC.”
The team will have their hands full with an 8 p.m. tip off against Abilene Christian Wednesday night.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.