Smith County Elections Commission hires new elections administrator

“There is nothing more important as a foundation to our democracy and government – both locally and nationally – than the integrity of our elections,” Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said. “For almost two years now, improving Elections Administration in Smith County has been a focus of the Commissioners Court. The hire of Denise Hernandez is just another step in that process. We are extremely pleased to add Ms. Hernandez, with her statewide reputation for excellence and her 13 years of experience in Elections Administration, to strengthen the Smith County Elections Office, and to build an elections team that is second-to-none in the state.”