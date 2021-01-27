Rusk County Sheriff’s office requests public’s help in murder investigation

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a capital murder that occurred at 1820 CR 423 at approximately 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night.
The sheriff’s office reported in a Facebook post that the suspect has a medium complexion and is a male about 5′6″ to 5′8″ and medium build, wearing a dark hoodie and jogging pants.
If you have information about this murder, please contact the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and Crimestoppers.
