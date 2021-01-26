East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Becoming Partly Cloudy late tonight with a few sprinkles over the far northern counties late tonight/early Wed AM. Skies will likely start off partly cloudy on Wednesday, then become sunny by mid to late morning. Cool temperatures expected...a bit warmer over southern sections of East Texas. Partly Cloudy skies on Thursday with a chilly morning and another cool/mild afternoon. Mostly Sunny and warmer on Friday. Clouds and rain are expected on Saturday with a 50-60% chance for that rain. Rainfall totals on Saturday are expected to be less than .50″ with most getting less than .25″. At this time, no severe weather expected on Saturday, just rain. This rain will be associated with a cold front passing through ETX very late on Saturday/early on Sunday morning. Lots of sunshine expected on Sunday/Monday with a few clouds back in the skies on Tuesday of next week.