New Chick-Fil-A opens Tuesday in Lindale

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Another new restaurant has opened, adding to the growth of Lindale business.
The latest is Chick-Fil-A, located just off Interstate 20 on Hwy 69. Lines to get in the parking lot spilled out onto Hwy 69 North, and were about a half-mile long, as hungry East Texans welcomed the new business by giving them their business.
Lines moved fairly quickly, according to our reporter at the scene, with their efficient system of ordering before you reach the speaker.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.