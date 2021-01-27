New Chick-Fil-A opens Tuesday in Lindale

New Chick-Fil-A opens Tuesday in Lindale
Lines were about a half-mile long waiting to get into the parking lot. (Source: KLTV/Jeff Chavez)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Jeff Chavez | January 26, 2021 at 8:45 PM CST - Updated January 26 at 8:45 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Another new restaurant has opened, adding to the growth of Lindale business.

The latest is Chick-Fil-A, located just off Interstate 20 on Hwy 69. Lines to get in the parking lot spilled out onto Hwy 69 North, and were about a half-mile long, as hungry East Texans welcomed the new business by giving them their business.

Lines were about a half-mile long waiting to get into the parking lot.
Lines were about a half-mile long waiting to get into the parking lot. (Source: KLTV/Jeff Chavez)
Lines were about a half-mile long waiting to get into the parking lot.
Lines were about a half-mile long waiting to get into the parking lot. (Source: KLTV/Jeff Chavez)

Lines moved fairly quickly, according to our reporter at the scene, with their efficient system of ordering before you reach the speaker.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.