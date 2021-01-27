Henderson County selected by state to be potential COVID-19 vaccination pop-up clinic

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The state has secured another location for a COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic, if needed.
Henderson County Judge Wade McKinney said they have been approved to host a state pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic. This comes following discussions with local emergency management personnel and the Department of State Health Services.
“They wanted to know if we were able to provide a location that could be operational within 72 hours of a phone call and we identified a location,” McKinney said.
If the state calls, Henderson County will be able to have the clinic at the Senior Citizens Center, next to the Fairpark Complex. McKinney said the county is ready to help with the logistics of moving people in and out, supplying the building, and janitorial staff.
“The state will, what we have been told, they will handle the reporting issue,” McKinney said. “All of the vaccine, all of the “sharps,” things that were used in the inoculation, they’ll take care of all of that.”
McKinney said just over 2,000 people have received their first dosage and three to four hundred have received both doses in their county.
“It’s really a great asset to be able to do this and to be apart, not only for ourselves but for the surrounding counties as well,” he said. “Our hope is that as vaccines become more available, they will become reoccurring.”
If the county ends up providing the space, McKinney said the state has requested it be a walk-in setting, not a drive up.
“Really the most important thing, it’s not the will to deliver, it’s the availability of the vaccines.”
Registration is currently limited to those who fall into the 1A and 1B categories. This includes front-line healthcare workers, residents in long-term care facilities, and individuals 65 and older, or those with a chronic medical condition.
