Fire destroys motorcycle, gun safes inside garage in Van Zandt County

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two fire departments responded to the scene of a fire in a garage on Tuesday afternoon.
According to South Van Zandt County Fire Chief Gregg Beverly, the call came in at 3:41 p.m. The call came from a resident whose detached garage was on fire, on Hwy 19 about one mile south of CR 2909. Along with South Van Zandt County firefighters, Canton Fire Department responded to the fire.
The fire destroyed a motorcycle, two gun safes with guns locked inside, laundry equipment, and lawn equipment, as well as other contents.
Beverly said that there were no injuries to the resident or to any firefighters.
The Van Zandt County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
Photos used by permission from The County Eagle.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.