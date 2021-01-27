East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A bit on the breezy side today under a Mostly Clear Sky. We are looking for clear skies for much of the night tonight with cold temperatures starting off our Thursday. Lows near the freezing mark. Partly Cloudy skies through the next 2 days with a warming trend expected. On Saturday, clouds are likely, with a 50-60% chance for showers and some lightning/thunder, but no severe weather is expected at this time. Rainfall totals are still expected to be less than .25″ with a few seeing a bit more, but most should be below that .25″ range. A cold front moves through late on Saturday, shift winds from the SW to the NW. A Very Windy Day is also expected on Saturday with a S-SW wind at 15-25 mph with gusts near 30 mph. A bit on the breezy side on Sunday as NW winds should be in the 10-20 mph range. More sunshine is expected on Sunday as well as on Monday. Partly Cloudy on Tuesday, then mostly cloudy to cloudy skies on Wednesday with scattered showers possible...20-30% chance. Have a great day, East Texas.