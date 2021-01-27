East Texas ‘champion for education’ Stuart Bird has died

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Stuart Bird, a long-serving East Texas educator died Jan. 21 at the age of 73 in Tyler.
Stuart Bird was the former superintendent for both the Jacksonville and Troup Independent School Districts. He was principal at Carthage and Jacksonville high schools, and also served as an interim superintendent for Tyler ISD.
Bird was on the board for the Troup Chamber of Commerce for many years.
Jacksonville High School math teacher, Lucy Deroeck, worked with Bird and said, “you know you can say he was a champion for education but truly it was more than that. You know he was a champion for your personal development. He really wanted everyone to reach their potential and he really thought he believed in you. You believed in yourself when you were around Stuart. He was such a great motivator.”
Memorials may be made to the Stuart Bird Scholarship Fund at Austin Bank, 507 W. Duval St. in Troup.
