City council gives green light to retime traffic signals in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - At Wednesday’s City Council meeting, the Tyler City Council unanimously agreed to authorize the City Manager to enter into an engineering contract with Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. to retime 18 signalized intersections.
Retiming the traffic signals at these intersections builds on the corridors, which were retimed in 2019 as part of the pilot program included in the Intelligent Transportation Master Plan study.
City Council authorized an engineering contract with Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. in April 2019 to provide a year-long study of the City’s traffic signal system. One of the study’s recommendations, as presented to the City Council in August 2020, was an annual re-timing of traffic signals.
The plan recommended re-timing approximately 15 intersections per year for the first six years of the implementation plan and 30 intersections per year for the next four years of the implementation plan. The increase from 15 intersections to 18 intersections was done to capture nearby intersections along the identified corridors and provides good endpoints for the signal retiming project.
“Traffic patterns change over time, and regular, proactive, cost-effective measures like retiming traffic signals will improve safety at intersections, improve flow along corridors, and mitigate driver delays,” said City Traffic Engineer Cameron Williams.
The $108,000 contract for the Intelligent Transportation System Master Plan Year 1 – Traffic Signal Retiming Improvement includes project management, data collection, development of timing plans, implementation and a final report for the following intersections:
- Broadway Avenue and Grande Boulevard
- Broadway Avenue and Robert E. Lee Drive
- Broadway Avenue and South Town Drive
- Broadway Avenue and Heritage Drive
- Broadway Avenue and Cumberland Road
- Broadway Avenue and Centennial Parkway
- Broadway Avenue and Market Square Boulevard
- Grande Boulevard and Sutherland Drive
- 5th Street and Baxter Avenue
- Loop 323 and Donnybrook Avenue
- Loop 323 and Copeland Road
- Troup Highway and Fleishel Avenue
- Troup Highway and Dulse Street
- Troup Highway and Golden Road
- Troup Highway and Loop 323
- Troup Highway and Lindbergh Drive
- Loop 323 and Paluxy Drive
- Loop 323 and University Boulevard
The traffic signal retiming improvement project is funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax program.
The Intelligent Transportation Master Plan study identifies $12.7 million in improvement projects over a 10-year period.
