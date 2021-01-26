Whitehouse going red and gold again for Mahomes

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Patrick Mahomes Mania is back in Whitehouse although some will argue it never left.
“Of course this is the time when yall all will come in and take pictures of it but we have been wearing red all year long,” Whitehouse Athletic Director Adam Cook said.
Patrick Mahomes will lead the Chiefs into Super Bowl 55 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mahomes will face off against Tom Brady, who will be playing in his 10th championship game. The Chiefs will look to be the first back-to-back champions since Brady and the New England Patriots did so in 2004 and 2005.”
On Monday Whitehouse ISD posted a hype video from last year and asked for everyone to wear red and yellow on February 5 as a way to support the Whitehouse alum.
“A lot of these they have watched since he was a kid. you know watching him play with their sons, daughters and cousins. we are very proud of who we are,” Cook said. “This is the changing of the guard here. This is an epic game. I will tell my boys they need to watch this game. One day you will be talking about the time Patrick took on Tom Brady for the Super Bowl.”
