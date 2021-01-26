WATCH: Museum at Mount Pleasant features helicopter shot down 3 times in Vietnam

WEBXTRA: Huey Helicopter
By Jamey Boyum | January 26, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST - Updated January 26 at 1:28 PM

MOUNT PLEASANT Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum visited the Mid America Flight Museum at the Mount Pleasant Regional Airport and got the story behind their Bell UH-1 H Huey helicopter.

Boyum spoke to Kelly Mahon, the airport’s operations manager.

Mahon explained that the Mid America Flight Musem’s UH-1 H Huey helicopter was shot down three times during the Vietnam War, yet it still flies. The Museum is currently closed but will re-open this spring.

