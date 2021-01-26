WATCH: Museum at Mount Pleasant features helicopter shot down 3 times in Vietnam

MOUNT PLEASANT Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum visited the Mid America Flight Museum at the Mount Pleasant Regional Airport and got the story behind their Bell UH-1 H Huey helicopter.
Boyum spoke to Kelly Mahon, the airport’s operations manager.
Mahon explained that the Mid America Flight Musem’s UH-1 H Huey helicopter was shot down three times during the Vietnam War, yet it still flies. The Museum is currently closed but will re-open this spring.
To watch the full interview, click the video above.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.