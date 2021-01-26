Tyler man caught on camera abusing disabled man gets 10-year sentence

The charges stem from accusations of abuse of disabled persons in a Tyler facility. Surveillance video is said to show Auston Kile Reed in the victim’s room. The affidavit says it shows that Reed slapped the victim with his open hand across the face, causing the victim’s head to snap back, when he became angry while helping him get dressed in the morning. The affidavit states that there are other incidents of abuse by Reed shown on the video. A photo attached to the affidavit shows a screenshot from surveillance footage.