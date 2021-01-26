Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle when crossing highway in Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson police confirm that a man was killed when crossing Hwy 64 West in Henderson Monday.
According to a statement by the police department, at about 3:15 p.m. police officers responded to a wreck where a vehicle had struck a person in the 200 Block of Hwy 64 W.
When officers arrived, they found a male victim lying just off the west side of the roadway. EMS checked the man’s vitals, but he had died in the wreck.
At this time, police say, it appears the victim was struck by a 2003 Nissan 4-door traveling westbound on Hwy 64. No charges have been filed at this time.
The incident is still under investigation. The name of the victim will not be released pending notification of next of kin.
