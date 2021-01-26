New Diana ISD moving forward with new girls field house

NEW DIANA, Texas (KLTV) - New Diana ISD is moving forward with a new field house for girls athletics.
The project will cost an estimated $1 Million and was approved last month by the school board. The building will be close to 6,000 square feet and will have multiple locker rooms for athletic teams and cheerleaders, a film room, trainer room and coaching offices. It will sit on the site of the old football field.
For a district our size you don’t hear that very often we have a facility now that the girls are able to use but it’s not nearly to what it needs to be,” NDISD Superintendent Carl Key said. “We just felt like it was the right time and right place to move forward.”
The building will help around 100 female athletes in the district.
“They’ve done a great job of compromising over this past year,” NDISD Girls Athletic Coordinator Kelly Ridge said. “Especially with COVID-19 we have to make some difficult adjustments in the locker room situation. we have two locker rooms that our entire athletic program middle school and high school shares.”
The district hopes to have the facility completed in July and ready for use by next fall.
