NET Health updates Smith Commissioners on COVID-19, notes ‘light at the end of the tunnel’

More than 353,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered to Texans in week seven of the vaccine rollout, Roberts said, with nearly 1.4 million having received their first dose and 228,000 having been fully vaccinated. Roberts said that in the seven county area that NET Health covers (which includes Anderson, Henderson, Wood, Van Zandt, Rains, Smith and Gregg counties), 29,906 residents have received their first vaccination shot, while 6,103 have been fully vaccinated.