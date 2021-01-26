NET Health updates Smith Commissioners on COVID-19, notes ‘light at the end of the tunnel’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tuesday’s meeting of the Smith County Commissioner’s Court saw NET Health CEO George Roberts update the commissioners on COVID-19 statistics, but also said there is a “light at the end of the tunnel.”
“I know we’re all tired of this virus, but the virus isn’t tired of us just yet,” Roberts said.
Thus far, Roberts said, there have been 16,778 COVID-19 cases in Smith County, 9,680 of which are confirmed. A total of 10,884 COVID-19 patients have recovered, 245 have died and 252 Smith County residents are in Tyler-area hospitals with confirmed cases of the virus.
More than 353,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered to Texans in week seven of the vaccine rollout, Roberts said, with nearly 1.4 million having received their first dose and 228,000 having been fully vaccinated. Roberts said that in the seven county area that NET Health covers (which includes Anderson, Henderson, Wood, Van Zandt, Rains, Smith and Gregg counties), 29,906 residents have received their first vaccination shot, while 6,103 have been fully vaccinated.
However, even with this number of vaccine doses administered thus far, Roberts still advised residents take as many precautions as possible to prevent infection including social distancing, wearing masks, frequent washing of hands.
