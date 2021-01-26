Longview vaccine hub to receive more doses, add more appointments

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - In less than its first full day of operation, nearly 14,000 people scheduled their appointments at the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd COVID-19 Vaccination Hub in Longview, with more than 30,000 people each hour visiting vaccinate.christushealth.org.
Due to this incredible demand for vaccines across Northeast Texas, all currently scheduled appointments for the upcoming CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Vaccination Hub site in Gregg County have been filled through the first 4 weekends. However, the State is scheduled to replenish vaccine supply, and additional appointments will be added next Friday, Feb. 5.
