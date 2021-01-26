Hospitalization rate remains above 15% 43 days straight for area including Gregg, Smith counties

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For the past 43 days, the trauma service area that includes Smith and Gregg Counties have had a COVID-19 hospitalization rate of more than 15 percent of its hospitals’ total capacity.
On Tuesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported a hospitalization rate of 16.34 percent, which is down from the number posted Monday, which was 17.19 percent.
This is the sixth-straight day of below 17 percent for Area G. That’s after 27 straight days above 17 percent.
As of Tuesday, TSA G had 39 available ICU beds.
TSA G hit the seven-day mark on Dec. 21, and as a result, some businesses have been required to scale back to opening at 50-percent of their capacity. Other businesses may be required to close.
The last time that TSA G was below 15-percent was on Dec. 14, when the area’s hospitalization rate was at 14.26 percent.
Counties included in Trauma Service Area G include Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt, and Wood.
Trauma Service Area F, which includes the city of Paris, was above 15 percent for the second day in a row, at 15.24 percent.
As of Tuesday, TSA F had 20 available ICU beds.
