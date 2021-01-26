Artists encouraged to submit artwork for Hillside Park murals in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler and Keep Tyler Beautiful are bringing back a public art opportunity at Hillside Park, located at 1111 E Erwin St.
The Hillside Park Art Wall was built in 2019 as part of the renovations of Hillside Park. The 200-feet long art wall features 19 panels of original artwork painted by local artists. The wall will feature new artwork every other year.
The nineteen panels that will be repainted are now available for artists to submit their artwork and will be considered for selection by the Keep Tyler Beautiful board. The board will be looking for art pieces which spark creativity, happiness, and hope while still representing the Tyler community, East Texas or Texas.
Artists must submit their artwork via email by Jan. 31. Selection of artwork will be announced late February and painting of the panels by artist will begin in March.
