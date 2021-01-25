Webxtra: East Texas Crisis Center raffles ’65 Mustang for much-needed funds

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Lana Peacock, the executive director of the East Texas Crisis Center joined East Texas Now’s Kayla Lyons to discuss their upcoming raffle and explain how the center helps women in crisis.
The annual East Texas Auto & Cycle Show normally raises around $200,000 for services like their emergency shelter, risk assessment, and safety planning, but this year which would have been the 31st show has been canceled for the safety of the community.
This is the first year the show has been canceled and the center is relying on raffle ticket sales through their website.
Peacock said the East Texas Crisis Center serves five counties including Smith, Henderson, Van Zandt, Wood, and Rains and that they rely on the funds usually raised through the auto show to keep the center running as it needs to be.
You can buy tickets online through their website for $10 at etcc.org or www.autoandclycleshow.com/raffle-car.php.
