Tyler man caught with more than 3.5K child porn images gets 10 years

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man who was found to have more than 3,500 images of child pornography on his phone agreed to a 10-year prison sentence Friday.
James Edward Clement, 38, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in Judge Reeve Jackson’s 114th Judicial District courtroom as part of a plea agreement. The plea agreement called for him to serve a 10-year prison sentence.
Clement was arrested on the charge on July 9, 2020.
According to a probable cause affidavit, investigators with the Tyler Police Department found approximately 3500 images of child pornography on Clement’s cell phone.
Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit and Homeland Security Special Agents assisted with the search warrant.
The affidavit said evidence of child pornography could be connected to Clements from the Dallas Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, in March, and through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children by Google.
