Red Raider in Super Bowl for 12th straight season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Texas Tech Red Raider is in the Super Bowl for the 12th straight season.
For the 12th consecutive year, Red Raider fans will have a rooting interest in the biggest football game of the season - the Super Bowl.
Red Raider Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs beat Buffalo to advance to play Tampa Bay, Feb. 7 in Super Bowl 55 in Tampa, Florida.
It’s also 14 of the last 15 seasons with at least one Texas Tech Red Raider in the final NFL game of the season.
Red Raider Patrick Mahomes was the Super Bowl MVP last season as the Chiefs rallied to beat San Francisco.
Last season Mahomes was the first quarterback from a Texas College to start in a Super Bowl.
This 12 year Red Raider run to the Super Bowl is the longest streak in school history for Texas Tech.
Mahomes is one of 27 Red Raiders to play in the Super Bowl, a history that dates back to Super Bowl 1.
Here is the current list of the former Texas Tech football players to play in the Super Bowl in the past 12 seasons:
2010 - Keyunta Dawson - Colts
2011 - Graham Harrell - Packers
2012 - Wes Welker - Patriots
2013 -Michael Crabtree - 49ers
2013 - Darcel McBath - 49ers
2014 - Wes Welker - Broncos
2014 - Louis Vasquez - Broncos
2014 - Manny Ramirez - Broncos
2015 - Danny Amendola - Patriots
2016 - Louis Vasquez - Broncos
2017 - Danny Amendola - Patriots
2017 - LaAdrian Waddle - Patriots
2018 - Danny Amendola - Patriots
2018 - LaAdrian Waddle - Patriots
2019 - LaAdrian Waddle - Patriots
2020 - Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City
2021 - Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City
It’s alway great to see a Texas Tech Red Raider in the Super Bowl!
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.