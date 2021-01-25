Police spokesman: Victim in Tyler nightclub shooting being ‘very uncooperative’ with authorities

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Detectives investigating a shooting incident that occurred at a Tyler night club early Saturday morning are running into roadblocks because the victim is being “very uncooperative” with authorities, according to a TPD spokesman.
Andy Erbaugh, a spokesman for the Tyler Police Department, said no arrests have been made. Tyler PD detectives are trying to track down any witnesses that might have seen what happened.
Tyler police officers responded to the 50 Grand Club located at 2126 North Grand at 2:55 a.m. Saturday morning to check out a report of multiple gunshots.
People at the scene told the responding Tyler PD officers that a man had been shot in the leg. They also learned that someone took the victim to a local hospital via a private vehicle.
Responding officers located the vehicle as friends of the victim were in the process of transporting him to the hospital. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There is an ongoing investigation into this incident. Police encourage anyone with information on this case to contact the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at (903) 597-2833.
