‘Nobody on our team is headhunting:’ Browns defend teammate after hit causes Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes to leave game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns LB Mack Wilson is taking some heat after a hit that ultimately caused Chiefs QB and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes to ultimately leave the game.
There was 7:37 left in the third quarter when Wilson and Mahomes’ helmets collided on the play.
Mahomes was walked off the field to be evaluated in the medical tent.
The Chiefs soon after confirmed he was moving to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion, which was later downgraded to out for the rest of the game.
Immediately after the game, Wilson tweeted out that he has “never been a dirty player in his life” in response to the insults and threats he received from the now infamous play.
Two minutes later, he tweeted out that Mahomes is in his prayers for a quick recovery to play in the AFC Conference Championship next week.
Mahomes responded minutes later to show there was no bad blood between the two.
DE Myles Garrett kicked off his post-game interview by saying he and the team were also praying for Mahomes.
Garrett simultaneously stood up for this teammate, saying “nobody on our team is headhunting, or going after a guy, trying to hurt a guy, no matter how good he is.”
