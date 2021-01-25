NET Health offering 2nd dose clinics on Jan. 27, 30

Invitations to make appointments for either of these “Second Dose Vaccine Clinic” days are only made available to (a) persons who received their first Moderna vaccine from NET Health on December 29 – 31 and (b) persons who are currently enrolled into our waiting list to receive their second vaccine. Persons who received their first Moderna vaccine from NET Health will also need to bring their “CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card” that was given when the person received their first Moderna vaccine. This card was stamped with “NETPHD,” and it shows the date when the person received their first vaccine.