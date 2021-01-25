Lufkin’s Jones Park new walking trail complete, open to the public

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Organizers held a ribbon cutting ceremony Sunday for the completion of Jones Park walking trail in Lufkin.
After more than five months, it is now open to the public, and organizers say the new trail is an additional health factor to the community.
“It is refreshing to see. I grew up in the area, about two blocks up the street. So, it is awesome to see upgrades and innovations, especially speaking to health and wellness in the times that we are in,” said Ivorie Ford, a coach at Lufkin ISD.
“Besides this trail here, I have visited the one at Kawanis Park. But with this park being closer in the community, I think it will be a good idea you know for me utilize it to save some money on gas and things like that,” said Trevathan Adams, a Lufkin resident.
Adams says he and his family have big plans for the new trail.
“I enjoy the scenery. When I am not shooting a few hoops with my son, I know that my daughter and girlfriend can also enjoy the park while exercising,” Adams said. “It gives us all time to hangout without just sitting under the pavilion. So, the trail will do me some good.”
“It is just a place that you can come out and be healthy, all while enjoying the community and the outdoors. That way you do not have to be in the house. Come out, social distance and enjoy the environment,” Lufkin’s Ward 2 city councilman Robert Shankle said.
Since adding the trail, organizers say they want to host more events at the park throughout the year.
“It feels great to offer a different option for people to be active. Not everybody is sports driven or dance driven. Now we have something, that if you want to take a stroll in the park, you now can do that. Although people could do that before, they now have a lake side view which is so unique to Lufkin. We do not have a lot of lakeside options, but Jones Park does offer that to Lufkin,” said Rudy Flores, Lufkin’s Parks and Recreation director.
According to Adams, the new walking trail will be a safety benefit for elderly people as well.
“Elderly people won’t have to walk around the cars, next to the road or near other homes with animals in the yard,” Adams said. “So, I know the walking trail will have them in a more stable mind set when they are hanging out and getting their exercise.”
This walking trail was the first project complete from the Capital Improvement Plan. Lufkin officials plan to host a walk-a-thon event at Jones Park in April.
